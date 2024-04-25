Police arrest Hammond man and alleged accomplice for Tuesday homicide

Tyrell Brister (left, in custody) and Monica Haynes/Sims (right, wanted)

HAMMOND - Deputies announced that a man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 28-year-old as well as a 39-year-old woman for being an accessory after the fact.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Tuesday at Tangi Village Apartments in Hammond. Tyrell Brister, 21, was arrested for his alleged connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Malcolm Toney.

Brister was booked for several charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and second-degree battery.

39-year-old Monica Haynes, who may go by Monica Sims, was also taken into custody. She was wanted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice.