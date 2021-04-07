80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 3-year-old shoots, kills himself in Baker home

2 hours 37 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, April 07 2021 Apr 7, 2021 April 07, 2021 11:59 AM April 07, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are investigating the death of a child in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The Baker Police Department said the shooting was reported before noon on Breckenridge Drive. Police said a 3-year-old was was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators believe the boy's father was in the kitchen while his children were unattended in another room. The toddler reportedly got a hold of a handgun and shot himself. He died at the scene. 

A family member also told WBRZ that the gun had just recently been purchased.

Police have not said whether anyone is facing charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days