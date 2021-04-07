Police: 3-year-old shoots, kills himself in Baker home

BAKER - Police are investigating the death of a child in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The Baker Police Department said the shooting was reported before noon on Breckenridge Drive. Police said a 3-year-old was was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators believe the boy's father was in the kitchen while his children were unattended in another room. The toddler reportedly got a hold of a handgun and shot himself. He died at the scene.

A family member also told WBRZ that the gun had just recently been purchased.

Police have not said whether anyone is facing charges.