Police: 2nd arrest made in shooting at Hammond High graduation; 15-year-old now facing charges

HAMMOND - A 15-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that left four people hurt at a graduation ceremony last month.

The Hammond Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday, making the teen the second suspect booked in the May 19 shootout that reportedly stemmed from an argument on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus. Three bystanders were shot, and a fourth person was hurt in the ensuing stampede as people ran for cover.

The teenager faces a count of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen weapon, and several other weapon and drug charges. 

Trent Thomas, 20, was detained the night of the shooting and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and carrying a firearm in a school zone.

Police said at the time that no students were hurt and none were involved in the shooting. Investigator's suspect the confrontation was related to gang activity. 

This is a developing story.

