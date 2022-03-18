Police: 18-wheeler crashes down embankment, bursts into flames

RAYNE - An 18-wheeler crashed down an interstate embankment and burst into flames Thursday morning.

The Rayne Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10 East.

Officers say the 18-wheeler was traveling on the interstate when, for reasons still unknown, it left the roadway. Video from the scene captured the vehicle speeding down an embankment and crossing The Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle ultimately stopped on private property and caught fire. Crews with the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department were able to tackle the flames.

The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.

The crash remains under investigation.