65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 17-year-old killed in double shooting near Choctaw Drive

14 hours 43 minutes 1 second ago Monday, January 17 2022 Jan 17, 2022 January 17, 2022 11:00 PM January 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager died Monday evening after being shot in the capital area earlier that same day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of two teens that were shot on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Choctaw Dr.

Alfonso Jefferson, 17, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 19-year-old was also shot but is expected to survive.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days