65°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 17-year-old killed in double shooting near Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A teenager died Monday evening after being shot in the capital area earlier that same day.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of two teens that were shot on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Choctaw Dr.
Alfonso Jefferson, 17, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A 19-year-old was also shot but is expected to survive.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot in neighborhood off Government Street
-
New subdivision to be voted on third time Tuesday
-
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers
-
Mardi Gras supply sales up, but shipping delays present challenge for sellers
-
MLK Day celebrations go on in Donaldsonville despite cancellations across capital area