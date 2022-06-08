Police: 16-year-old dead after pursuit of stolen SUV ends in wreck

CARENCRO - A chase involving two teenagers in a stolen SUV left a 16-year-old dead after the pursuit ended in a violent rollover crash in the Lafayette area.

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after Carencro Police tried to stop the vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, on LA 182 for driving with no tail lights. When the driver refused to stop, a high-speed chase ensued.

At some point, the SUV went off road and flipped before coming to a stop in the parking lot of the Carencro Community Center.

The driver, 18-year-old Jamari Tillman of Morgan City, was taken to a hospital. George Desamon Jr. of Lafayette, a 16-year-old passenger inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police learned after the crash that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Lafayette Parish.

Tillman is expected to face charges once released from the hospital.