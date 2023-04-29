Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine native Dontayvion Wicks taken in 5th round of NFL Draft by Packers
BATON ROUGE, LA - Plaquemine native and former Virginia Cavalier Dontayvion Wicks was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the second of their two fifth-round picks (No. 159 overall) on Saturday afternoon.
Wicks joins Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, whom Green Bay selected in the second round (No. 50 overall) on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 206-pound receiver missed his sophomore season after sustaining a foot injury in preseason camp but bounced back to catch 57 passes for a school-record 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to earn first-team All-ACC honors in 2021. The single-season receiving mark was previously held by Herman Moore.
Wicks had 30 catches for 430 yards and two TDs in 2022 before sustaining a bone bruise that sidelined him for two games. Virginia's season was then cancelled due to the deaths of three football players in a school shooting.
He initially thought he was going to play college basketball. He didn't receive an ACC offer for football until a month before signing day. He ran a 4.59 time in the 40 at his pro day with a 36 1/2-inch vertical.
