91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person found dead after mobile home fire in Port Allen overnight

4 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 18 2022 May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 9:40 AM May 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Investigators found a man dead inside a mobile home that caught fire in West Baton Rouge Parish early Wednesday morning. 

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. on Cactus Lane. The fire marshal's office released little other information about the fire.  

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days