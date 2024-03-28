55°
Pedestrian struck and killed on Monterrey Boulevard near Great Smokey Avenue
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning while attempting to cross Monterrey Boulevard near its intersection with Great Smokey Avenue.
Baton Rouge Police and the coroner's office were summoned shortly after 7 a.m.
Police closed Monterrey Boulevard through the intersection while investigating.
