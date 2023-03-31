Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-12 late Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-12 late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night. A large police and fire department presence shut down a portion of the Interstate eastbound past Sherwood Forest Boulevard as they investigated the crash.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The identity of the person was not immediately confirmed, but the coroner's office ruled their death an accident.

This is a developing story. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ more information would be released "later," as of 7:20 a.m..