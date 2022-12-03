Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital, and their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story.