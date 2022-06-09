85°
Opelousas native and former LSU Tiger Devery Henderson named to Saints Hall of Fame
METAIRIE - Former LSU Tiger Devery Henderson was named to the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Henderson, along with Fred McAfee and Joe Gemelli, will be inducted this October.
Henderson played 124 career games for the black and gold, made 245 catches for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns. Henderson was a part of many important plays in Louisiana sports history including the "Superdome Special" and the "Bluegrass Miracle."
Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with Henderson about the honor May 16.
