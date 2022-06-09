85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Opelousas native and former LSU Tiger Devery Henderson named to Saints Hall of Fame

56 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, June 09 2022 Jun 9, 2022 June 09, 2022 8:29 PM June 09, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

METAIRIE - Former LSU Tiger Devery Henderson was named to the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Henderson, along with Fred McAfee and Joe Gemelli, will be inducted this October. 

Henderson played 124 career games for the black and gold, made 245 catches for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns. Henderson was a part of many important plays in Louisiana sports history including the "Superdome Special" and the "Bluegrass Miracle." 

Trending News

Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with Henderson about the honor May 16. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days