85°
Latest Weather Blog
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road.
The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
The victim was not identified, and the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning
-
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the the LSU versus Alabama...
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
-
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
-
Graphic: Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0