One person dead after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge; I-10 EB reopened after hours-long closure

WHISKEY BAY - One person is dead after an overnight vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge that left the Interstate closed for several hours.

All lanes on I-10 eastbound were closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to the fire, which was reported shortly after midnight Friday. Officials reported one driver was confirmed to have died.

State Police identified the driver as 48-year-old Khamphout Senesanouk of Texas.

Police said Senesanouk's car came to a stop in the right lane for unknown reasons and was then struck from behind by an 18-wheeler.

The bridge was closed for eight hours so officials could inspect the structure for possible damages. All lanes reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. later Friday morning.