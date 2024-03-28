73°
One person dead after crash on I-12 near Livingston
LIVINGSTON — A crash on I-12 eastbound at the Livingston exit Thursday morning left one person dead.
Livingston Police officers said they responded to the scene at 9 a.m. and found one of the drivers involved in the crash unresponsive. Another driver involved in the crash had no injuries, police said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
After the accident, the Livingston exit ramp was closed. The ramp was cleared and reopened a little after 2 p.m.
The crash is still being investigated, police said.
