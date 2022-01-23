39°
One person burned in house fire on Main Street

Sunday, January 23 2022
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge are looking into what caused a house fire along the 2500 block of Main Street that left one person burned.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire also impacted the neighboring home. 

Everyone managed to make it outside the home in time however one person was burned while they escaped. They were transported to the hospital by emergency officials.

The home is considered a total loss and the home next door sustained some damage from the heat.

