One person arrested, one still at large after fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for another suspect after a fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. One victim died from their injuries.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was arrested and police are still looking for another suspect.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story.