52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person arrested, one still at large after fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon

3 hours 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 1:29 PM November 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for another suspect after a fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. One victim died from their injuries.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was arrested and police are still looking for another suspect. 

No names have been released. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days