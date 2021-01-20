One more dry day before rain returns to the forecast

Clouds will roll in, but the rain will hold off today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Some cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon. Although it will be more cloudy, the rain will hold off today. Clouds will prevent us from cooling too much overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: On Thursday, scattered showers will start up just before noon for areas north of Baton Rouge. Most of the showers on Thursday will stay north of Baton Rouge, but as the sun goes down, the rain will push south. Overnight showers will be on and off as they keep moving toward the coast. The shower activity will be light, on and off, and will continue through the day Friday. Rain will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as well, but it will be much less widespread. The total rain accumulation through the weekend is expected to be less than one inch for the Baton Rouge area and about 1 inch for areas further north. Temperatures will be near 70 Thursday through Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

