One killed in Tangipahoa crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Kentwood man died early Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree.

Louisiana State Police said 21-year-old Keith Harrison was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge pickup truck headed south on LA 1061 when it veered off the road near Hayden Road and struck the tree. The location is northeast of Amite City.

Harrison was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Toxicology tests will determine whether impairment was a factor.