79°
Latest Weather Blog
One hurt after afternoon storm knocks down Taco Bell sign in Crowley
CROWLEY - An afternoon storm knocked a Taco Bell sign down onto a person's car in the parking lot, leaving one person injured.
According to the National Weather Service, the post fell shortly before 2:00 p.m. Friday. At the time, the service measured wind gust going up to 63 miles per hour in the area.
Trending News
Images and videos show the entire sign post downed in the parking lot, with the bottom of the post atop a car.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could...
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...