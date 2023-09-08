One hurt after afternoon storm knocks down Taco Bell sign in Crowley

CROWLEY - An afternoon storm knocked a Taco Bell sign down onto a person's car in the parking lot, leaving one person injured.

According to the National Weather Service, the post fell shortly before 2:00 p.m. Friday. At the time, the service measured wind gust going up to 63 miles per hour in the area.

Images and videos show the entire sign post downed in the parking lot, with the bottom of the post atop a car.