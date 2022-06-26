Ole Miss wins their first College World Series, beating Oklahoma 4-2

OMAHA - Former LSU catcher Mike Bianco is bringing a national title to Oxford, as Ole Miss beats Oklahoma 2 games to 0 in the College World Series final.

Just a few months ago, the Rebels looked like they were going to be sitting on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament. But the team got hot at the right time, only losing 1 game in the entire tournament. Becoming the 7th SEC team to win a baseball national title.

The Rebels beating the Sooners 10-3 on Saturday, then 4-2 today to win the Natty.

Bianco is in his 22nd season at Ole Miss, and was considered for the LSU job last season. His son Drew, played four seasons for the Tigers.