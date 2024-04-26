86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Now that's more like it. Prices looking more and more familiar

3 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 12:55 PM April 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Have we done it? Have we finally weathered the storm?

The average price for a pound of crawfish in the capital region this weekend is another low for the season: $5.34.

With every passing week, it becomes more jarring to look back at the double digits behind the dollar sign from the beginning of the season. 

As we look ahead to the end of the season, it's all we can do to wonder whether we'll face the same plight next year as we did in February. Barring an extreme drought, perhaps this week's average will provide a good baseline for early prices come 2025. 

Trending News

For the full price index, visit the Crawfish Tracker here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days