Elaborate land sale scheme captures multiple victims, home in process of being built

BATON ROUGE - One woman tells 2 On Your Side a piece of property owned by her and her brother has been sold without their knowledge. Sam Glasper Pleasant only learned about the sale when she drove by the lot to check on a Mardi Gras float being stored there and saw a crew working to build a house.

It's a story with several victims, including a home builder who now has thousands of dollars in limbo.

Glasper Pleasant spoke about the bizarre series of events with Brittany Weiss and said the sale could have been avoided if someone had paid closer attention to the details involved. Now she, her brother, a home builder, and others are wrapped up in an elaborate scam.

"Shock and amazement," said Glasper Pleasant.

The lot on North Sabine Drive in Baton Rouge has a dumpster, plumbing, trenches, and everything in place for a concrete slab to be poured. The property has been in Glasper Pleasant's family since the 1980s. She grew up in a house right behind the lot, which is now rented out to someone else. The lot was gifted to her and her brother by their dad in 2006. It's sat empty until February, that's when she found a crew working to build a house.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine my family would be victims at this scale," she said.

According to court documents, the lot has been sold. It's what Glasper Pleasant is calling an elaborate scam. She says her identity and her brother's identity were stolen and falsely used.

Court documents show the lot was sold in December 2023 in a cash sale for $15,000 to Christopher Guillory of Kingdom Builders Developments of Louisiana, LLC. The documents show that the people orchestrating the scam obtained the social security numbers for both Glasper Pleasant and her brother, presented the two as spouses instead of siblings, and misspelled Glasper Pleasant's name. An agent and attorney appeared for the people orchestrating the ordeal as Power of Attorney.

Glasper Pleasant isn't sure what's next, but says someone should have looked closer at the details.

"If anyone involved had done their due dilligence they could have followed all of the title and deed records showing how my parents became possessors of the property and then showing it was lawfully donated to my brother and me," she said.

It's a scam that Glasper Pleasant has never heard of before in Baton Rouge. She encourages other people with empty lots to frequently visit their properties to make sure nothing is amiss.

There have been several lawsuits filed involving this property. Glasper Pleasant, who is a lawyer, says it's a bad situation for everyone involved. She has contacted the police to see if the person or people behind the scheme can be found.

Friday, 2 On Your Side is scheduled to speak with Christopher Guillory of Kingdom Builders Developments of Louisiana, LLC, to hear his take on what happened.

"He's an absolute victim in this," said Sharon Kyle of the Kyle Law Firm.