Officials respond to possible carbon monoxide exposure in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people at a Gardere area home may have been exposed to carbon monoxide gas early Wednesday morning.
Officials say the incident occurred at a residence in the 8500 block of Longwood View Avenue.
As of 7:15 a.m., officials say seven people were transported to an area hospital. Authorities have yet to confirm that those transported were directly affected by carbon monoxide exposure.
This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.
