Officials identify two teenage victims killed in double shooting Tuesday morning

42 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers died in a double shooting early Tuesday morning.  

Baton Rouge detectives said the shooting happened on North 37th Street just after midnight. One of the victims, 18-year-old D'ontae Bethley, died on the scene, but the other, 19-year-old Luis Servin Jr., ran to an address on North 38th Street before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

BRPD has not released information regarding a potential suspect or suspects. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

