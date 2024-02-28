Officials identify two teenage victims killed in double shooting Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers died in a double shooting early Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge detectives said the shooting happened on North 37th Street just after midnight. One of the victims, 18-year-old D'ontae Bethley, died on the scene, but the other, 19-year-old Luis Servin Jr., ran to an address on North 38th Street before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

BRPD has not released information regarding a potential suspect or suspects.