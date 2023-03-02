Officers arrest woman tied to 'dozens' of theft cases; accused of hitting same store three times in five days

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being tied to dozens of thefts totaling thousands of dollars was arrested Wednesday, officers say.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say that Morgan Derozan, 20, is tied to multiple thefts from in and around Baton Rouge. The first theft the documents report is from Nordstrom in the Mall of Louisiana in early December 2022. Officers say Derozan, along with four others, two identified as Twanne and Joshua Derozan, stole approximately $1,100 worth of merchandise.

Police also say that between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, the five entered the DSW show store outside of the mall and stole $1,000 worth of brand-name shoes on three separate occasions. Each time, when employees attempted to stop them, Derozan threatened them with violence.

During BRPD's investigation, officers found the group was allegedly tied to a different theft at Walmart on Old Hammond Highway from Dec. 31. The group was also arrested in Gonzales on Jan. 4 for felony theft charges.

Police said the group has been allegedly tied to dozens of felony thefts.

Derozan was arrested through BRPD for four counts of organized retail theft between $5,000 and $25,000 as well as two counts of simple robbery.

Police have not said if any of the four other people involved have been arrested.