53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Off-duty deputy saves man pinned underwater by half of his car after violent wreck

38 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, January 26 2023 Jan 26, 2023 January 26, 2023 11:20 AM January 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty sheriff's deputy saved a man who had been pinned underwater in the aftermath of a violent crash that tore his car in half. 

According to a post on Facebook from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the deputy, Will Banks, was on his way home when he saw half of a car on the side of Staring Lane and a group of people standing by a nearby bridge. The bystanders said they saw the car hit the side of the bridge, go airborne, and split in two.

Banks found the other half of the car in the water beneath the bridge. The car had pinned the driver underwater, and Banks was able to get him out and perform live-saving measures while first responders were on the way.

Trending News

"There is no doubt in my mind that this young man is alive today only because of Bankston’s heroic actions, quick thinking, and bravery," the post from the sheriff's office said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days