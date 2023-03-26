72°
November 4, 2015 Morning News Pop

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Here are today's top stories:

85-year-old woman found safe and sound

LSU football gets #2 seed in first playoff rankings

Fournette's jersey auction begins Saturday

Fog to partial sun

 

