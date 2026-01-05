Missing woman on Joor Road found safe and sound

Firefighters reunited an 85-year-old with her family late Tuesday night.

Inez Smith was missing for about three hours when she was found in woods off Joor Road. She was found sitting down, calling out for help.

Good work @CentralFireDept finding Inez Smith & getting her back home tonight. Video of the reunion at 10 on @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HyxZxsqbKw — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) November 4, 2015

First responders believe a medical condition led to Smith wondering off and becoming lost.

"We've done searches like this where the outcome has not been good. So, anytime you're able to get that family member back to their missing loved one, it's just that much more rewarding," Central Fire Department Derick Glover said.

As the search happened, authorities asked that the missing woman's picture be splashed on TV and websites. She was found soon after.

