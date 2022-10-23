Latest Weather Blog
Non-profits distributing free Halloween costumes for families in need
BATON ROUGE - Non-profit organization The Walls Project partnered with 10/31 Consortium to help distribute Halloween costumes for all ages.
"We have sizes from 12 months all the way to adults. They got so many costumes donated this year that they were happy to give us about 200 costumes to distribute," Helena Williams said
Just a few weeks ago, costumes were piled high at the Goodwood Library when 10/31 Consortium gave away more than 500 costumes for free to local families at their annual costume giveaway day.
Now, come Tuesday, The Walls Project will do the same and give away free costumes at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard.
"So many people can get to find costumes for their families and be able to participate in this holiday when times are a little tight right now," Williams said.
It's an effort to spread some holiday cheer.
Trending News
"People found this as an opportunity to make sure others got to enjoy the Halloween holiday and for kids really wanting to find their favorite characters and enjoy Halloween like they always wanted."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field following upset win over Ole...
-
Non-profits distributing free Halloween costumes for families in need
-
VIDEO: Flames shoot out of Central home's windows; deputies looking for arsonist...
-
Police arrest suspected shooter, 2 others in shooting at SU fraternity party...
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
Sports Video
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...
-
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win