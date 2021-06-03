NOLA's Swaybox Studios plans expansion of animation production for movies,TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that Swaybox Studios in Jefferson Parish will expand its animation production operations under Louisiana’s Entertainment Job Creation Program.

Swaybox creates original content, featuring a unique combination of puppetry and animation, for feature films and television.

The company will create six new permanent jobs with an average annual salary of $62,800, plus benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the company’s expansion will result in four new indirect jobs, for a total of 10 new jobs for the Southeast Region.

Gov. Edwards said, “Louisiana is a leading destination for entertainment activity, thanks to our talented industry workforce and the excellent production infrastructure that has developed in our state. We remain committed to creating permanent, quality entertainment jobs for this important Louisiana industry. We welcome the expansion of Swaybox Studios through our Entertainment Job Creation Program.”

Swaybox Studios was founded in Shreveport in 2013 and relocated to Elmwood in 2018.

The company began with puppetry storytelling, and as its four founders experimented with their creative processes, the company expanded into innovative animation techniques.

