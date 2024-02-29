55°
'Nobody tell my mom about this:' Mia Monet conquers Globe of Death for Thrillville Fair

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's own Mia Monet put herself in the hot seat Thursday morning as a preview to the Thrillville Fair that starts this weekend. 

The fair will take place from Feb. 29 to March 10 at the Airline Highway Park. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased at the Thrillville website here

