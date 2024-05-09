82°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 8 LSU Softball upsets No. 1 Tennessee in SEC Tournament, 2-1
AUBURN, Ala. - No. 8 LSU Softball upset No. 1 Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with a final score of 2-1.
The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead after Ali Newland hit an RBI single up the middle to send Sierra Daniel home in the top of the first inning.
LSU would plate another in the fifth inning from a Taylor Pleasants RBI single to center field.
Tennessee tries to catch up with an RBI single of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it was Sydney Berzon who came in as relief for Kelley Lynch and was credited for the save.
Berzon pitched 2.1 innings, striking out three batters and only allowing one hit.
Trending News
LSU now advances to the semi finals and will face the winner of the Arkansas and Missouri game on Friday at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
-
LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked...
-
Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges;...
-
Killian shuts off water after tests find coliform; parish says cleaning will...
-
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series