91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 5 LSU baseball loses game 3 at Georgia 9-5

57 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 20 2023 May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 4:03 PM May 20, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
LSU Sports

ATHENS, Ga. - The LSU baseball team lost game 3 to Georgia 9-5, the Tigers still won the series and finished SEC with an 19-10 record. LSU will be the three-seed next week in Hoover. 

On Saturday, Javen Coleman got his second straight game three start. He pitched three innings, giving up four runs with two strikeouts. Offensively, LSU hit three home runs on the year. Tre Morgan had one in the first, while Tommy White and Cade Beloso added one later in the game. 

Trending News

The SEC Tournament will start on Tuesday, but since the Tigers will get a bye they won't see action until Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days