No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Texas in softball to remain undefeated

BATON ROUGE — No. 2 LSU scored six runs in the first two innings and Sydney Berzon retired the final 10 batters she faced Tuesday as the Tigers' softball team remained undefeated with a 7-4 victory over Texas at Tiger Park.
LSU moved to 23-0 on the season while Texas fell to 21-3.
Berzon allowed nine hits across the seven-inning contest. At the plate, Ciara Briggs went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Kelley Lynch has a bases-clearing double in the first inning.
LSU opens its home Southeastern Conference season this weekend against Ole Miss.
