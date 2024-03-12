No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Texas in softball to remain undefeated

BATON ROUGE — No. 2 LSU scored six runs in the first two innings and Sydney Berzon retired the final 10 batters she faced Tuesday as the Tigers' softball team remained undefeated with a 7-4 victory over Texas at Tiger Park.

LSU moved to 23-0 on the season while Texas fell to 21-3.

Berzon allowed nine hits across the seven-inning contest. At the plate, Ciara Briggs went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Kelley Lynch has a bases-clearing double in the first inning.

LSU opens its home Southeastern Conference season this weekend against Ole Miss.