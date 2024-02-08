64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Vanderbilt 85-62

1 hour 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 10:14 PM February 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball

NASHVILLE - No. 13 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 85-62 in a game where the Tigers mostly led by double digits Thursday night.

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, while Angel Reese scored her typical double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Trending News

LSU plays Alabama next in Baton Rouge Sunday at 3 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days