78°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball handles Kansas State in game one of Round Rock Classic
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 1 LSU baseball offense erupted for seven runs on 10 hits Friday to down Kansas State 7-3 in the first game of the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.
Paul Skenes was just as dominant on the mound, going six innings, two hits, one run and 11 strikeouts for his second win of the year.
Gavin Dugas paced the Tiger offense going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Freshman Jared Jones drove in two runs.
LSU’s second game of the tournament pits the Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The contest is set for a noon CT start Saturday, and it can be streamed on D1Baseball.com via a pay-per-view subscription. The game can also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car windows smashed, phones stolen in bizarre confrontation caught on video in...
-
Structure collapse reported at construction site along Burbank Drive; no serious injuries...
-
Family speaks after officer's indictment in teens' deaths
-
Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65