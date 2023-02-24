No. 1 LSU baseball handles Kansas State in game one of Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 1 LSU baseball offense erupted for seven runs on 10 hits Friday to down Kansas State 7-3 in the first game of the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.

Paul Skenes was just as dominant on the mound, going six innings, two hits, one run and 11 strikeouts for his second win of the year.

Gavin Dugas paced the Tiger offense going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Freshman Jared Jones drove in two runs.

LSU’s second game of the tournament pits the Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The contest is set for a noon CT start Saturday, and it can be streamed on D1Baseball.com via a pay-per-view subscription. The game can also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.