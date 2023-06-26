New store brings fresh LSU merch ahead of College World Series Championship

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans have been flocking to local businesses, ready to flaunt their purple and gold to cheer on the Tigers in the College World Series.

Fleurty Girl, the bright green building on Government Street, just opened its doors less than two weeks ago and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time for LSU fans.

"I think it's unique because all of the LSU fans have somewhere to go, where they're finding all of these unique items, but they're also finding so much more," said Tear Walker, a krewe member at Fleurty Girl. "We have New Orleans themed, Louisiana themed items and so it's perfect. I've never seen anything like this, but I love it."

The store has bling, tiger accessories, even a Dylan Crews Saint candle. But the hottest item is nowhere to be found in stores.

Their Jell-o Shot Champions shirt, referring to LSU fans dominating the Jell-o shot challenge in Omaha sold out immediately.

"Within the first week on our social media, you saw the big stack of orders that we had. So, about 1,000 orders and then from there, it's still going," Walker said.

Employees say there could be something special in the works for our LSU tigers.