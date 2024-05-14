83°
Latest Weather Blog
See list of school closures following severe weather, power outages here
After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday.
The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:
- Baker Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- Zachary Community Schools
- Villa del Rey Elementary
East Baton Rouge Parish:
- Greenbrier Elementary School
- Istrouma High School
- Mayfair Laboratory School
- McKinley High School
- The Dufrocq School
- The Virtual Academy Administrative Building
- White Hills Elementary School
- J.K. Haynes Elementary School
- Claiborne Elementary School
Trending News
Ascension Parish:
- Bluff Middle School
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor addresses Monday's severe weather as GOHSEP details next steps in recovery
-
Photos: Severe weather rolls through capital area Monday night, leaves trees fallen,...
-
Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street
-
One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home
-
Livingston Parish arrest two people after girl, 11, shot during weekend near...