See list of school closures following severe weather, power outages here

3 hours 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 May 14, 2024 9:31 AM May 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday. 

The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:

- Baker Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools 
- Zachary Community Schools 
- Villa del Rey Elementary

East Baton Rouge Parish:
- Greenbrier Elementary School
- Istrouma High School
- Mayfair Laboratory School
- McKinley High School
- The Dufrocq School
- The Virtual Academy Administrative Building
- White Hills Elementary School
- J.K. Haynes Elementary School
- Claiborne Elementary School

Ascension Parish:
- Bluff Middle School

