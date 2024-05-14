Slidell man arrested after allegedly operating crack cooking, distribution out of multiple homes

SLIDELL — A Slidell man was arrested by St. Tammany Parish narcotics agents for making and distributing crack cocaine out of multiple homes, deputies said.

Renell Williams, 57, was arrested Friday after deputies stopped him in a traffic stop near the intersection of Northshore Boulevard and Gause Boulevard West. When they searched his truck, deputies found cocaine, a release said.

After the traffic stop, deputies searched Williams' Meadows Boulevard apartment. They also reportedly searched a second residence connected to Williams in the 54000 block of Patrick Street.

When they raided the Meadows apartment, deputies reportedly seized nearly 50 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $2,620 in cash. Deputies said the raid at Patrick Street yielded items used in cooking crack, including baking soda and over-the-counter drugs.

Williams was in possession of approximately 500 individual doses of crack, deputies said.

Williams booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, as well as one count each of operation of a clandestine laboratory for the illegal manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.