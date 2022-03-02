New Orleans lifting indoor mask mandate this week

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans will no longer require face coverings indoors starting this Thursday, the city announced just a day after the Mardi Gras season came to a close.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell confirmed the end of the mandate during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. However, masks will still be required on public transportation and inside healthcare facilities.

Certain businesses will also continue to require proof of a vaccine, the mayor added.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test (within 72 hours) will continue to be required for entry at certain businesses?? https://t.co/h9aCWSluYi — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) March 2, 2022

City health officials said the decision of whether to require masks at schools will be left up to the schools themselves.