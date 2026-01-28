Latest Weather Blog
New ordinance introduced at Donaldsonville council meeting following First Amendment lawsuit
DONALDSONVILLE - Following a First Amendment lawsuit against the Donaldsonville city council, the council is looking to revise an ordinance that the lawsuit said restricted the recording of public meetings.
On Tuesday, the city introduced a new ordinance to modify the previous one so it removes criminal penalties for recording as well as getting rid of regulations for published recordings.
The lawsuit was filed by Board of Adjustment member Shentelle Daigle. WBRZ previously reported that Daigle's position was up for removal at a previous council meeting.
According to The Advocate, the attorney who represents the city in the lawsuit filed a motion in court Wednesday morning arguing Daigle’s claims should be dismissed because she won’t have a case once the new ordinance passes.
Trending News
The ordinance is set to be voted on by the council on Feb. 24.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First circuit sides with 19th JDC judge over evidence being thrown out...
-
'Getting ahead for Saturday:' Farmers prepare strawberries for cold weather
-
Delta Utilities offers aid for gas bills: Here's how to apply for...
-
Deputies trying to ID pair of suspected vehicle burglars following incident at...
-
Baton Rouge Police investigating fatal shooting of 36-year-old man along North Street
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...