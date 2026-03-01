76°
Church Point Road closed after hit-and-run crash in Gonzales leaves powerlines across roadway
GONZALES — Church Point Road in Gonzales is currently closed after a hit-and-run crash caused power lines to fall on the roadway.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a white Chevy pickup truck with heavy front-end damage involved in the crash was last seen traveling toward Highway 431.
The crash caused a utility pole to snap in half, leaving power lines across the roadway. Deputies ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
