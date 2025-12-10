Lawsuit alleges Donaldsonville ordinance violates the First Amendment

DONALDSONVILLE - A resident in Donaldsonville filed a federal lawsuit against the city after the City Council passed an ordinance that would restrict the recording of public meetings. The lawsuit alleges that the ordinance violates the First Amendment.

On June 24, the city council passed an ordinance requiring anyone who plans to record meetings to provide notice to the council. It also allows the council to designate areas, restrict added lighting, ban misleadingly edited footage, and enforce penalties for violations. The maximum penalty for violating would be $500 and 30 days in parish jail.

The lawsuit was filed by Board of Adjustment member Shentelle Daigle. WBRZ previously reported that Daigle's position was up for removal at a previous council meeting.

Daigle believes her possible removal was retaliation for her filming after the May 19 council meeting, showing Councilmember Clem Brown visibly upset and screaming at former mayoral candidate Glenn Price.

The lawsuit claims the ordinance was passed in direct retaliation for Daigle's video. It further alleges the ordinance could have a chilling effect on others who want to record public meetings across the state.

"The broader Implication is that basically has the effect of concealing government business by discouraging people from reporting and reporting official actions, and that is certainly something." Bruce Hamilton, one of the attorneys representing Daigle and is the director of Tulane's Law School First Amendment Clinic.

Hamilton says the organization is unconstitutionally vague.

"That is vague because it's not clear to an ordinary person what it means to film with the intent to harass or intimidate, and that leaves an entirely up to the government officials punishing whether they think someone is being harassed or intimidated when they're filming," Hamilton said.

The lawsuit seeks to void the ordinance.

"We are mainly seeking injunctive relief to prohibit enforcement of this ordinance," he said.

WBRZ has reached out to Donaldsonville's city attorney about the lawsuit.