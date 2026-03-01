Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14 injured

78°
Sunday, March 01 2026
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed, including the alleged gunman, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a popular bar in the Texas capital of Austin, authorities said Sunday.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a “male shooting” at Buford's, a beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition. The shooter was among the dead.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

