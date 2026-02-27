Early voting to fill State House District 69 seat starts Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Special Election to fill the State House District 69 seat starts Saturday.

Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Four candidates are running to replace the former state rep. Paula Davis, who resigned from the legislature last month.

Early voting ends next Saturday, Election Day is March 12 through March 14.