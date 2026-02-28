Two juveniles transported to hospital following ATV crash in Brusly

62°
BRUSLY — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital following an ATV crash in Brusly Saturday morning.
According to the Brusly Police Department, the crash occurred behind a levee near St. John Church around 10 a.m.
Officers said the ATV flipped multiple times, causing the juveniles to sustain moderate to severe injuries. The two were later transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The department asks that parents be mindful of where their children are riding and to know their planned location in case of an emergency. Riders should also wear proper protective equipment and reduce speeds when traveling on uneven or unfamiliar terrain.
