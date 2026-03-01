67°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George invites citizens to Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050
ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George invited citizens to participate in the second Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050 on Sunday.
The plan will help city leaders, developers, business owners and residents make coordinated decisions about land use, housing, transportation, parks and infrastructure over the next 25 years.
Trending News
The process includes four phases of public engagement, offering residents the opportunity to share ideas on shaping the community's future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday
-
St. George invites citizens to Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive...
-
3 U.S. service members killed and 5 wounded in Iran operation
-
Southbound lanes on Airline Highway reopen in St. George following crash
-
Two juveniles transported to hospital following ATV crash in Brusly
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
-
LSU soccer player called up to Team USA U-19 team