66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two juveniles transported to hospital following ATV crash in Brusly

1 hour 46 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 6:22 PM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital following an ATV crash in Brusly Saturday morning. 

According to the Brusly Police Department, the crash occurred behind a levee near St. John Church around 10 a.m.

Officers said the ATV flipped multiple times, causing the juveniles to sustain moderate to severe injuries. The two were later transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Trending News

The department asks that parents be mindful of where their children are riding and to know their planned location in case of an emergency. Riders should also wear proper protective equipment and reduce speeds when traveling on uneven or unfamiliar terrain. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days