Primary Care Physician shares tips on combating spring allergies

BATON ROUGE — Nearly one in four adults and nearly one in five children struggle with seasonal allergies, according to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Primary Care Physician at Ochsner Health, Dr. Clayton F. Runfalo, joined WBRZ to share tips on combating spring allergies.

There are several seasonal allergy symptoms that viewers can be on the lookout for.

"It starts with itchy watery eyes. People start to sneeze, post-nasal drip, runny nose, a little bit of sinus pressure, and sometimes headaches," Runfalo said. "It affects our sleep if we lie down, and we're all congested, we don't get a good night's rest."

There are a few key differences between the common cold and allergies.

"A cold starts gradually and then kind of works its way up. It usually lasts about seven to ten days, and then you're over it. Allergies cause mild symptoms. The runny nose, the post-nasal drip. It tends to linger. It'll fluctuate with the pollen count. "

Runfalo went on to share how viewers can combat seasonal allergies.

"They can start allergy medicine sooner rather than later. A lot of times, we wait until allergies flare up. Start taking an antihistamine daily as a preventative."

Runfalo advises people to think about allergy season occurring twice a year.

"Mardi Gras and Labor Day. Around those times is when the spring grasses start up. Labor Day is when the fall grasses start up. That's when these symptoms can worsen."